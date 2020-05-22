Estás leyendo: Junqueras avisa al PSOE de que no contará con el apoyo de ERC si no cumple con la mesa de diálogo

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Estado de alarma Junqueras avisa al PSOE de que no contará con el apoyo de ERC si no cumple con la mesa de diálogo

El líder de ERC muestra su descontento con la alianza del PSOE con Cs y les acusa de aprobar "el pacto que les salía más barato, porque su prioridad no son los ciudadanos sino seguir flotando".

El líder de ERC en el Parlament. Pau Venteo / Europa Press.
El líder de ERC en el Parlament. Pau Venteo. /Europa Press.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

Europa Press

Orio Junqueras, exvicepresidente del Govern y líder de ERC, ha avisado al Gobierno de que si no cumple con la mesa de negociación con Catalunya no hará falta que cuenten con ERC, tras lo que ha reprochado que el Ejecutivo central haya escogido a la derecha, en referencia al apoyo de Cs a la quinta prórroga del estado de alarma.

El líder republicano ha acusado al Gobierno de hacer "el pacto que les salía más barato, porque su prioridad no son los ciudadanos sino seguir flotando" y ha reprochado que lo que le interesa al Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez es el poder.

Ha admitido que nunca llegaron a cerrar un acuerdo con los socialistas, pero ha firmado que el Gobierno prefirió a Cs porque las condiciones que ponía ERC eras más sociales, como una prestación retribuida para los padres que no pueden dejar a sus hijos o un mayor margen para que los ayuntamientos puedan utilizar el superávit para políticas sociales.

Según Junqueras, el Gobierno prefirió a Cs porque las condiciones que ponía ERC eras más sociales.

Al preguntársele si el Gobierno debería buscarse otros socios, Junqueras deja claro de nuevo que "si no hay mesa de negociación, no hay legislatura".

El líder de ERC también ha advertido de que no ve a Unidas Podemos aguantando "mucho tiempo este pacto con la derecha" en el Gobierno y afirma que "Cs no tiene proyecto. Construyen su perfil intentando destruir y han acabado destruyéndose a ellos mismos".

También ha pedido evitar "que el Tribunal Supremo y las cloacas del Estado decidan cuándo tiene que haber elecciones en Catalunya" en un mensaje implícito al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. Además, se ha mostrado convencido de que el presidente catalán "consensuará" la fecha de las elecciones con ERC.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú