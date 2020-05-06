madridActualizado:
El director de Información y Actualidad de RTVE, Enric Hernández, ha ordenado aplazar una entrevista al presidente de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, prevista para este miércoles en Radio Nacional de España (RNE) como previa del debate en el Congreso sobre la ampliación del estado de alarma.
Por su parte, el Consejo de Informativos de RNE se ha mostrado contrario a la decisión de posponer esta emisión de la entrevista con el ex vicepresidente del Govern. Así lo ha explicado en un tuit en el que lamentaban que su publicación haya quedado aplazada para este jueves "a pesar de ir en contra del criterio de informadores y editores".
Además, el Consejo considera que postergar la entrevista "desvirtúa su valor y supone un ataque a la independencia informativa".
La formación de Junqueras, que anunció este lunes que votaría por primera vez en contra de la prórroga del estado de alarma, ha confirmado este miércoles su "no". El ERC ha defendido que "el estado de alarma no es el mecanismo adecuado" y "la centralización ha sido un error".
Asimismo, el portavoz del partido en el Congreso de los Diputados, Gabriel Rufián, ha cargado contra la "irresponsabilidad" del Gobierno. "Hoy no votamos una prórroga del estado de alarma, hoy votamos en contra de su prórroga" ha explicado Rufián en su intervención en el Congreso en la que ha subrayado que sí "hay alternativa".
"Hay alternativa a la recentralización, a la militarización y a la regresión de derechos civiles en la gestión de la crisis. Y es dramático que solo nosotros lo digamos", ha añadido.
