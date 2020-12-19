Estás leyendo: El Gobierno aprobará en el próximo Consejo de Ministros una rebaja del 50% en el alquiler de bares y locales

Alquiler hostelería El Gobierno aprobará en el próximo Consejo de Ministros una rebaja del 50% en el alquiler de bares y locales

La nueva norma incluirá incentivos fiscales para aquellos que no sean grandes tenedores (menos de diez locales urbanos en propiedad) y rebajen las rentas que obtienen por el alquiler de sus locales.

Un hostelero cierra su local en Madrid. — ARCHIVO 

El Gobierno prepara la aprobación para este martes en Consejo de Ministros de un real decreto por el que los grandes tenedores de inmuebles deberán aplicar una rebaja del 50% en los alquileres a locales de hostelería y comercio

Las quitas por los alquileres incluidas en la nueva norma se refieren al periodo del estado de alarma y siempre que no haya existido un acuerdo entre las partes para una rebaja de la renta.

Según el borrador que ultima el Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, el texto incluirá, salvo modificaciones, incentivos fiscales para aquellos que no sean grandes tenedores (menos de diez locales urbanos en propiedad) y rebajen las rentas que obtienen por el alquiler de sus locales.

Amplio consenso

El documento cuenta ya con el apoyo de la mayoría de ministros y, como apuntaba la ministra Reyes Maroto, "la medida no mermará las cuentas públicas".

Este plan de choque para mitigar los efectos de la crisis del coronavirus en la hostelería y el comercio se ha tenido que postergar en diversas ocasiones ante la ausencia de un consenso.

