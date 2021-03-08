Los alumnos del Instituto Ramiro de Maetzu muestran su rechazo a la visita de Ortega Smith a sus instalaciones

madrid
La visita el pasado seis de marzo del secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, junto a Fernando Martínez Vidal, concejal del partido de ultraderecha en Madrid, al Instituto Ramiro de Maeztu ha provocado la reacción del alumnado en contra de este suceso en forma de un contundente comunicado titulado 'Defiende el Ramiro, odia a la ultraderecha'.
Tras ver como Ortega Smith presumía en Twitter de su visita a las instalaciones deportivas del Movistar Estudiantes acompañado de la directiva del equipo, los estudiantes decidieron redactar un comunicado para dejar constancia de su rechazo al partido de Santiago Abascal.
Como explica el texto redactado por la Asamblea de Estudiantes del propio Ramiro de Maeztu, los alumnos del instituto desean expresar su "rechazo hacia la visita del secretario general de Vox a las instalaciones del instituto y del Club Estudiantes de Baloncesto" y solicitan "que se desligue inmediatamente la imagen del instituto de la propaganda política ultraderechista y se den explicaciones a las familias al respecto".
"Los valores de nuestro alumnado y de la cantera del club son incompatibles con su intolerancia. Las campañas de partidos de extrema derecha, cómplices del deterioro de la educación pública, no tienen cabida en nuestro centro", explica el texto.
La Asamblea de Estudiantes considera que el vídeo en cuestión debería ser eliminado "de todas las plataformas de la entidad" y exigen "explicaciones al Club Movistar Estudiantes por permitir este tipo de demagogias".
