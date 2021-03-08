Estás leyendo: El mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal amanece vandalizado en este 8M

8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
Mural feminista El mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal amanece vandalizado en este 8M

La pintura, que fue motivo de polémica tras le petición de Vox de eliminarla, ha aparecido esta mañana completamente destrozada después de que este domingo atacaran el mural feminista de Alcalá de Henares.

Mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal vandalizado
Mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal vandalizado. Twitter

Los rostros de 15 mujeres pioneras –algunas artistas, políticas varias, activistas y feministas– del mural feminista del polideportivo de Ciudad Lineal han amanecido pintados este lunes 8 de marzo de 2021, Día de la Mujer en que no habrá manifestaciones en Madrid.

"Las capacidades no dependen del género", es la frase que reza en el mural feminista que adorna la entrada del centro deportivo del barrio madrileño de Concepción.  

Las mujeres que aparecen en el mural son Rigoberta Menchú, Lucía Sánchez Saornil, Rosa Arauzo, Angela Davis, Valentina Tereshkova, Chimamanda Ngozi, Emma Goldman, Frida Kahlo, Kanno Sugako, Liudmila Pavlichenko, Nina Simone, Billy Jean King, Gata Cattana, Rosa Parks y la Comandanta Ramona, todas ellas forman parte de la historia por su lucha en favor de la igualdad

Esta pintura, que fue objeto de polémica al aprobarse en el Pleno del distrito su eliminación, a petición expresa de Vox por ser "sectario e inadecuado", logró salvarse tras un giro de Cs y una amplia movilización vecinal. 

Vecinos y asociaciones al grito de "el mural no se toca" consiguieron que el Pleno apoyara cinco días después, con los votos de Más Madrid, PSOE y Cs, que se mantuviera.

Ya entonces la portavoz de Más Madrid en el Ayuntamiento, Rita Maestre, pidió por escrito al alcalde, José Luis Martínez- Almeida, que garantizase la protección de este mural, ante los mensajes de odio que circulaban por las redes sociales.

Sin embargo, no se ha librado de aquellos que quieren silenciar la lucha feminista. Un acto que también ha denunciado el diputado de Más País, Íñigo Errejón. 

"Así amanece el mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal. Unos cobardes machistas lo han destrozado. Por esto necesitamos más que nunca este 8-M, más lucha feminista y más libertad", ha escrito Errejón en Twitter.

La historia se ha repetido después de que este domingo apareciera vandalizado el mural feminista de Alcalá de Henares en el auditorio de la rotonda dedicada a Manuel Azaña, 24 horas antes del 8M y un día después de que fuera visitado por la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo.

Un ataque que movilizó a la ciudadanía que comparte valores democráticos de igualdad, en favor de aquellos por los que lucharon las mujeres del mural. Así, las vecinas acudieron a pintar el mural con mensajes feministas como señal de apoyo. 

