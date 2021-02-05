Los alumnos de 3º de la ESO del instituto Juan de la Cierva, en Córdoba, han recreado el mural feminista del madrileño barrio de Ciudad Lineal en los muros de su patio. Los rostros de las quince mujeres que adornan el Centro Deportivo Municipal de La Concepción en Madrid y que estuvieron a punto de ser borrados a propuesta de Vox, y con los votos de PP y Ciudadanos, cruzan ahora fronteras: otros ocho municipios quieren emular la propuesta. Continúa así, el efecto que la movilización social inició, por la que el mural se quedó, y cuyo legado es causa de la multiplicación de su mensaje en otros tantos lugares de España.

"Algo se está moviendo", cuenta Jorge Nuño a El País. Fue uno de los artistas que participó en la producción del mural, diseñado por el colectivo Unlogic Crew, allá por 2018. Tal como cuenta en su cuenta de Twitter, está siguiendo con atención y entusiasmo el trabajo de los chicos, dirigido por el profesor de Dibuto Técnico y Educación Plástica, Alejandro Saldaña.

"Hay muchos más lugares interesados", cuenta el artista. Cádiz, Tarragona, Lorca, Soria, Alcorcón, Salamanca, Rivas-Vaciamadrid y el municipio castellonense de Geldo ya han contactado con él para seguir los pasos del municipio cordobés. La mayoría, además, pretenden incluir mujeres referentes del feminismo que proceden de sus entornos cercanos. Jorge Nuño pintó a la madrileña Rosa Arauzo, pero como ella, hay muchas más anónimas que merecen un puesto entre las mujeres célebres de España.

"A la mayoría de estas mujeres no las conocíamos, solo a Frida Kahlo", señala Rafael Guerrero a El País, alumno del instituto y uno de los creadores del nuevo mural. Su profesor, Alejandro Saldaña cree que "más allá del mensaje de la igualdad y de reivindicar la figura de la mujer, el mural sirve a su alumnado como excusa para hablar de arte, literatura, clasismo o racismo".

"No estamos adoctrinando a nadie, esto no tiene connotaciones políticas de ningún tipo", aclara José Sánchez, director del instituto. Los responsables del centro no se reconocen como pioneros de ningún movimiento, aunque lo cierto es que en su patio se imprimirán los ecos de una lucha que, contrariamente a lo que quería Vox, ha cobrado desde su intento de censura mucha más fuerza.