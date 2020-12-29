Estás leyendo: El Gobierno asegura que ha cumplido ya con el 23,4% de sus compromisos de investidura

ANÁLISIS DEL PRIMER AÑO DE GOBIERNO El Gobierno asegura que ha cumplido ya con el 23,4% de sus compromisos de investidura

El Ejecutivo prevé que en el próximo semestre se habrán cumplido el 32,6% de los acuerdos adquiridos.

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, hace balance del año tras la última reunión del Consejo de Ministros de 2020 y presenta un informe sobre el cumplimiento de los compromisos adquiridos en su investidura este martes en el Palacio de la Mon
El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez este martes en el Palacio de la Moncloa. Chema Moya / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez ha asegurado este martes que el Ejecutivo ha cumplido el 23,4% de los 1.238 compromisos que adquirió en la investidura hace casi un año y está trabajando ya en el 90,9% de la totalidad de ellos.

Así lo ha dicho Sánchez en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros en la que hace balance de su primer año de gestión y en la que ha dicho también que prevé que en el próximo semestre (antes de que concluya el mes de junio) se habrán cumplido el 32,6% de los compromisos adquiridos, lo que supone un tercio del total.

Ha especificado además que de los 1.238 compromisos adquiridos, 428 proceden del acuerdo de entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos, de los que hasta el momento se ha cumplido el 20,3% de los pactos alcanzados para la investidura.

(Habrá ampliación)

