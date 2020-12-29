madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez ha asegurado este martes que el Ejecutivo ha cumplido el 23,4% de los 1.238 compromisos que adquirió en la investidura hace casi un año y está trabajando ya en el 90,9% de la totalidad de ellos.
Así lo ha dicho Sánchez en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros en la que hace balance de su primer año de gestión y en la que ha dicho también que prevé que en el próximo semestre (antes de que concluya el mes de junio) se habrán cumplido el 32,6% de los compromisos adquiridos, lo que supone un tercio del total.
Ha especificado además que de los 1.238 compromisos adquiridos, 428 proceden del acuerdo de entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos, de los que hasta el momento se ha cumplido el 20,3% de los pactos alcanzados para la investidura.
(Habrá ampliación)
