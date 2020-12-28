Los sindicatos amenazan con movilizarse por el ninguneo del Gobierno con el SMI, la reforma laboral y las pensiones

madridActualizado:
A los sindicatos se les ha acabado la paciencia con el ninguneo del Gobierno para afrontar las negociaciones pendientes en el marco del diálogo social en tres temas muy concretos: la subida del salario mínimo (SMI), la derogación de la reforma laboral de Mariano Rajoy, y las pensiones; por lo que prevén la convocatoria de movilizaciones el próximo mes de febrero, según fuentes de UGT y CCOO.
La gota que ha colmado el vaso ha sido la no convocatoria este lunes de una reunión sobre el SMI, que viene a sumarse a la dilatación de otros encuentros pendientes.
Según las fuentes mencionadas, CCOO y UGT se plantean iniciar movilizaciones en febrero si no cambia la situación.
Para ambos sindicatos, hay dos dinámicas que están condicionando de una forma importante la marcha de algunas negociaciones, "y estas dos dinámicas son, por un lado, la indisimulada pugna política dentro del Gobierno, que empieza a condicionar determinadas negociaciones. Y por el otro lado, el proceso de concreción del Gobierno a la Comisión Europea sobre el calendario de reformas a emprender", dicen las fuentes sindicales.
Para los representantes de los trabajadores estas dos dinámicas, "pueden comprometer el calendario de reformas que teníamos fijadas para el diálogo social. No ya en el corto plazo, sino en el medio plazo", dicen.
Además, los sindicatos critican directamente la actitud del presidente del Gobierno y de otros miembros del Ejecutivo, "por sus reiteradas declaraciones vinculando los cambios en la legislación laboral o la subida del SMI, a un acuerdo entre interlocutores sociales, lejos de reforzar el diálogo social lo debilitan al otorgar una suerte de 'derecho de veto' a CEOE, que hace presagiar dificultades en futuras negociaciones".
Para los sindicatos, hay que evitar "que usen la coartada de la crisis para embalsamar el calendario comprometido", y por ello justifican la necesidad de movilizarse si no hay un cambio de actitud.
