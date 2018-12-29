Público
Andalucía Marín da por hecho el pacto: "Ni el PP ni Cs vamos a incumplir estos acuerdos"

El líder de Ciudadanos en Andalucía quiso mandar un mensaje de tranquilidad sobre el próximo Gobierno de la Junta en una entrevista en el diario ABC. 

Los equipos negociadores del Partido Popular y Ciudadanos, encabezados por Juanma Moreno y Juan Marín, al comienzo de la reunión que han mantenido este miércoles en Sevilla. - EFE

El líder de Ciudadanos en Andalucía, Juan Marín, ha querido trasladar un mensaje de confianza sobre las negociaciones con el PP para gobernar la Junta de Andalucía: "Ni el PP ni Cs vamos a incumplir estos acuerdos", declaró en una entrevista. 

Al ser preguntado por los motivos que podrían llevar a una ruptura del pacto con Juanma Moreno, Marín llamó a la tranquilidad: "Un incumplimiento. Nada más. Y creo que no se va a producir", dijo en el diario ABC

"Los andaluces no nos perdonarían perder esta oportunidad de cambio político", arguyó para dar por finalizado los gobiernos del PSOE en Andalucía. 

Vox y el hundimiento del PSOE

Sobre la inclusión de Vox en las negociaciones de Gobierno, el líder del partido naranja mostró evasivas en cuanto a la participación de Abascal y los suyos: "Yo le expliqué que no queríamos excluir a nadie porque se daba la aritmética y posibilidad de que todos estuvieran dentro", dice sobre conversaciones con Francisco Serrano, líder de Vox en Andalucía. 

Para entender la crisis del PSOE y de Susana Díaz en los pasados comicios, Marín lo relacionó con a la ineficacia de los últimos años: "Por eso los andaluces los han castigado. No han sido útiles. No han hecho nada en los últimos tres años. Creo que hay dos fuerzas políticas que se han visto derrotadas cuando se veían gobernando juntas y que tendrán que pasar su cuarentena para entender el cambio de escenario. Ahora las reglas del juego también han cambiado para los que creían que esta era su casa y su cortijo. Cuando lo asuman verán con más normalidad que haya ciudadanos que voten a otras opciones políticas".

