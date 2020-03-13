Estás leyendo: Podemos aplaza Vistalegre III "sine die" tras la declaración del estado de alarma

Crisis del coronavirus Podemos aplaza Vistalegre III "sine die" tras la declaración del estado de alarma

La formación morada anució el martes la cancelación del único acto presencial de su tercer congreso, tras recrudecerse la crisis del coronavirus.

Pablo Iglesias, tras ser elegido como secretario general de Podemos en Vistalegre II. MANOLO FINISH / CTXT
Actualizado:

ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

La tercera Asamblea Ciudadana estatal de Podemos no tendrá lugar hasta que amaine la crisis del coronavirus. La formación morada ha decidido aplazar "sine die"  su tercer congreso estatal, conocido como Vistalegre III, un par de horas después de que el Gobierno comunicase su intención de declarar este mismo sábado el estado de alarma, para proveerse de todas las herramientas posibles para hacer frente a esta pandemia. 

Comunicado íntegro

La prioridad absoluta en estos momentos es frenar la expansión del Coronavirus y contribuir con ello a salvar vidas y cuidar la salud de la población, todo lo demás pasa a segundo plano. La situación que enfrentamos y el anuncio por parte del Gobierno de la declaración del Estado de Alarma nos llevan a aplazar el proceso la Tercera Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal de Podemos sine die, a la espera de la evolución de los acontecimientos.

Por ello, además de sumarnos a las indicaciones de las autoridades en todo lo referente a la movilidad, hábitos, etc. queremos enviar un mensaje de apoyo y afecto a nuestra militancia y transmitirles que, en cuanto las circunstancias lo permitan, reanudaremos en las mismas condiciones la Asamblea Ciudadana -desde este momento del proceso hasta la proclamación de las candidaturas ganadoras-, anunciándolo con la debida antelación.

La elección de Representantes de Círculos, queda aplazada también como parte del proceso asambleario. En este sentido, serán válidas las votaciones realizadas hasta la fecha, pendientes del recuento global que se llevará a cabo cuando concluya el proceso que ahora aplazamos.

Este Equipo Técnico estará operativo, de manera telemática, para seguir de cerca la evolución de la situación y estudiar el reinicio del proceso asambleario.

Les mandamos un fraterno saludo.

Equipo Técnico de la Tercera Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal de Podemos

