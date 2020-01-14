El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, citará a declarar al excomisario José Manuel Villarejo y a su hijo, José Manuel Villarejo Gil, por la grabación oculta del vídeo sexual de un juez posteriormente utilizado para extorsionarle.
El juez, a instancias de Fiscalía Anticorrupción, cita a ambos el 22 de enero en calidad de investigados, si bien Villarejo prestará declaración por videoconferencia desde la prisión de Estremera donde se encuentra "dado su delicado estado de salud".
Este asunto se sigue en la pieza separada número 6 de la macrocausa Tándem, denominada Pintor, y versa sobre el encargo que recibió Villarejo en 2017 del empresario Juan Muñoz y su hermano. Ambos hombres de negocios querían querían forzar a la parte contraria a firmar un acuerdo en un litigio. Para ello, habrían tramado extorsionar al abogado, el entonces ya exjuez Francisco Javier de Urquía, utilizando aquel vídeo sexual obtenido una década antes.
La citación se produce después de un informe policial sumado a la causa según el cual, el hijo de Villarejo colocó personalmente las cámaras que grabaron al juez en la vivienda de un tercero en 2006. Entonces, este grabó el vídeo como parte de la encerrona que su padre habría tramado con Monzer Al Kassar, condenado a 30 años por tráfico de armas, quien en aquella época quería apartar a Urquía de una causa que seguía como instructor en Marbella.
