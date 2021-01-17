Estás leyendo: Un hombre de Ávila denuncia al presidente de Castilla y León por "prevaricación" al adelantar el toque queda

La Junta de la comunidad autónoma ha impuesto el toque de queda a las 20.00 horas, saltándose las directrices del estado de alarma impuesto por el Gobierno central.

El presidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco
El presidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. NACHO GALLEGO / EFE

Un ciudadano abulense ha presentado una denuncia en la Comisaría de la Policía Nacional de Ávila contra el presidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, al entender que puede haber cometido un delito de prevaricación por aprobar el adelanto del toque de queda a las ocho de la tarde sin atenerse al decreto del estado de alarma.

Fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Ávila han confirmado a Efe la presentación de esta denuncia, que ahora recibirá el trámite ordinario para estos casos.

Además, el Gobierno ha recurrido el acuerdo de la Junta de Castilla y León que limita la movilidad en la comunidad autónoma desde las 20.00 horas con el objetivo de doblegar la tercera ola de la covid-19.

El Ejecutivo ha solicitado a la Abogacía General del Estado que interponga recurso contencioso-administrativo ante la Sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo del Tribunal Supremo contra el acuerdo 2/2021, de 15 de enero, del presidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, según ha informado el Ministerio de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática.

La Junta de Castilla y León ha lamentado este domingo que el Gobierno "trate de obstaculizar", con su recurso del acuerdo adoptado para adelantar a las ocho de la tarde el toque de queda, una acción autonómica que "tiene como único objetivo proteger la vida y la salud de las personas, y reducir lo más posible el daño a la economía".

