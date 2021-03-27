madrid
El Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso concederá la Medalla de Oro de la Comunidad de Madrid a los expresidentes madrileños Cristina Cifuentes y Ángel Garrido.
Se reanuda así la tradición de condecorar a los dirigentes autonómicos interrumpida por Cifuentes por la situación de investigado de su predecesor, Ignacio González, quien había sustituido a Esperanza Aguirre, forzada a dejar el cargo por los casos de corrupción en su entorno.
Así lo han confirmado fuentes de la Comunidad de Madrid, que han indicado que recuperarán la concesión de la Medalla de Oro a los expresidentes "por cortesía".
La entrega de las distinciones tradicionalmente tiene lugar durante la celebración de la fiesta del Dos de Mayo, en el patio de la Real Casa de Correos, sede del Ejecutivo regional.
Cristina Cifuentes fue presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid desde el 24 de junio de 2015 hasta el 25 de abril de 2018, cuando dimitió tras la publicación de un vídeo donde se la veía robando cremas en un supermercado.
La difusión de las imágenes tuvo lugar al mes de estallar la polémica de la falsificación de su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), por la que ha sido absuelta recientemente.
Garrido tomó el testigo y asumió la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid durante once meses, de la que dimitió al ser incluido en la lista popular para el Parlamento Europeo en 2019, en vez ser designado candidato para la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Finalmente, Ángel Garrido dejó el PP para fichar por Cs y acaba de anunciar que abandona la política.
