La que fuera presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, ha reaparecido tras año y medio de silencio. En una entrevista en Telecinco ha asegurado que su salida de la política activa fue planificada "desde un despacho" y "ejecutada con precisión matemática" por políticos del PP y empresarios. La exlideresa ha asegurado que a gente de su propio partido la que "les vino de miedo" su marcha porque la veían como "la sucesora" de Mariano Rajoy.

La respuesta de Génova es que Cifuentes ya no es militante del partido, por lo que "no les afectan" sus acusaciones y se desmarcan de las palabras de la expresidenta: "Ya no es afiliada", zanjan sobre una de las dirigentes con mayor peso orgánico de la formación hasta hace año y medio.

El vicesecretario de comunicación, Pablo Montesinos, ha evitado valorar públicamente las acusaciones y ha apelado al "respeto" sobre lo que tenga que decir la exdirigente en la región de Madrid. Ha subrayado, además, su máximo respeto a las decisiones judiciales, amparándose en la presunción de inocencia, como ya hicieron los 'populares' la pasada semana tras la imputación de Cifuentes y Esperanza Aguirre en el marco de la trama Púnica.

"Fui inflexible con la corrupción" y "he pagado caro levantar las alfombras", ha asegurado Cifuentes en la citada entrevista. Opina que, en su caso, hubo un "componente de venganza" en su salida y que sufrió "una cacería mediática" a manos de "las cloacas del Estado".