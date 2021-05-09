madridActualizado:
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, pagó 5.680 euros por el hotel de lujo del empresario Kike Sarasola en el que estuvo más de dos meses durante la primera ola de la pandemia. La líder regional del PP se había negado en varias ocasiones a enseñar la factura y a decir el importe, aunque siempre dijo que lo había pagado a nivel personal. En la campaña electoral se comprometió en el debate de Telemadrid a mostrar la factura y, finalmente, la ha enseñado en un programa de Salvados.
"Dije que las tengo, y las tengo. Te las enseño aquí y no voy a hacer más el circo con esto", afirmó Ayuso durante el programa que se grabó durante la campaña electoral pero se ha emitido este domingo 9 de mayo. El periodista Gonzo leyó las facturas y afirmó que habían sido abandonadas desde la cuenta de la presidenta.
Según las cuentas que dijeron, Ayuso pagó 160 euros de más. "Soy una pringada, me cago en diez", bromeó la presidenta.
Hasta ahora nadie había visto las facturas del apartahotel. Y parece que Ayuso, tampoco. #SalvadosAyuso pic.twitter.com/fifGAynyzv— Salvados (@salvadostv) May 9, 2021
La estancia de Ayuso en la suite (o suites) de lujo en el hotel de Sarasola fue una de las grandes polémicas de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid durante la primera ola. La revista Vanity Fair reveló que Ayuso vivía en el Skyline BeMate el 12 de mayo. El traslado se produjo cuando se confirmó que estaba contagiada por la covid-19 y desde allí realizó multitud de conexiones televisivas y videoconferencias durante más de dos de meses sin que esto se conociera.
