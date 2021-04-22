madrid
El ministro de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá, ha dicho que las entidades financieras que están planteando el despido de miles de trabajadores deberían tener en cuenta que su actividad tuvo en el pasado una protección pública "extraordinaria".
"El sector financiero ha tenido ayudas muy importante durante la anterior crisis, con limpieza de balances y ayudas públicas extraordinariamente importantes, y recientemente con la asunción de deuda por parte del Estado de la Sareb (banco malo)", ha dicho tras la presentación del nuevo portal de la Seguridad Social "Import@ss".
Escrivá ha considerado que esta reflexión "debería inspirar cualquier decisión empresarial en este sentido", tras ser preguntado por el expediente de regulación de empleo (ERE) de CaixaBank con 8.291 despidos y el de BBVA, con 3.800.
"Los dirigentes de las entidades financieras tienen que interiorizar y ser muy conscientes de hasta qué punto existe o ha habido una protección del sector en determinadas circunstancias para evitar males mayores y decisiones como las que están tomando en ese momento", ha añadido.
Asimismo, ha confiado en que estos ERE sean los últimos ejemplos "de un modelo antiguo" guiado por procesos de reestructuración empresarial en los que no se recurre a las distintas modalidades de flexibilidad interna.
Ha recordado que como parte de la reforma del mercado laboral comprometida con Bruselas en el plan de recuperación se incluye la mejora del marco de la flexibilidad interna para que "las transiciones a otros sectores -si tienen que hacerse- se hagan en procesos de reestructuración ordenados, manteniendo el vínculo con la empresa en la medida de lo posible".
A su juicio, el mayor recurso a la flexibilidad interna no solo tiene que propiciarlo el marco normativo, sino que también tiene que darse un cambio cultural dentro de las empresas.
