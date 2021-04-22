madridActualizado:
El BBVA ha planteado este jueves a los sindicatos el despido de 3.800 empleados en España, el 16,3% de una plantilla de unos 23.300 trabajadores, además del cierre de 530 oficinas, el 21,3% de su red, en aras de ganar rentabilidad y eficiencia, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la negociación. La entidad realiza el anuncio un día después de que CaixaBank plantee el despido de 8.921 empleados, lo que supondría el mayor ERE de la historia de la banca en España.
La dirección del banco y los sindicatos se han reunido para negociar un despido colectivo que el BBVA defiende por la enorme competencia en el sector, los bajos tipos de interés, la adopción acelerada de los canales digitales por parte de los clientes y la entrada de nuevos actores digitales.
A cierre de 2020, el BBVA contaba en España con 29.330 empleados, sin embargo, si se excluyen los trabajadores de distintas sociedades del banco que no se verán afectados por los ajustes, la cifra queda en unos 23.300, de ahí que las 3.800 salidas planteadas sean el 16 %; la cifra de oficinas, en la misma fecha, era de 2.482.
