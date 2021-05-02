madrid
Bea Fanjul, presidenta de las Nuevas Generaciones del Partido Popular, participó en un evento de la campaña electoral del PP por Isabel Díaz Ayuso en Alcalá de Henares donde pronunció la frase "¿saben eso de más vale malo conocido que bueno por conocer? Eso es Ayuso".
¿Quién es la persona que ha peleado por las libertades de los que son de Madrid? Ayuso ¿Quién ha construido dos hospitales? Ayuso. Si es que Ayuso es Lady Madrid", arguye Fanjul durante su comparecencia.
En ese mismo evento, el alcalde de Madrid Jose Luis Martínez Almeida dio otra frase para la polémica: "Seremos fascistas, pero sabemos gobernar".
Pablo Casado situó el pasado mes de abril a Beatriz Álvarez Fanjul como la nueva cara visible de las juventudes del PP. Fanjul es diputada en el Congreso por Bizkaia, la única que logró el PP en Euskadi en las generales del 10N, y forma parte del ala dura del PP, contemporizado con Vox en sus ataques a la izquierda, especialmente en redes sociales, enarbolando una defensa sin complejos de las llamadas "esencias" del PP.
