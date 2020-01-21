Bou (PP) cree que fue un "error" poner de candidata por Barcelona a Álvarez de Toledo

barcelona
El presidente del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Josep Bou, ha asegurado este martes que fue un "error" poner de candidata por Barcelona a Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo porque, según él, el partido debe tener líderes en Catalunya que "sean catalanes, tengan apellidos catalanes y hablen catalán".
"Los catalanes queremos gente de casa. Son cosas muy pequeñas pero son realidades. Se debe tener una idea clara. Tenemos que convencer y vender el producto y ella no era la mejor persona para hacer esto", ha dicho en una entrevista en Ràdio 4 recogida por Europa Press.
Bou ha opinado que el PP debe tener una posición de equilibrio, y ha celebrado que el partido haya reencontrado los valores, según él, porque cree que entiende más que nunca lo que es Catalunya y el catalán. "Han vuelto los principios y los valores que el PP debe tener", ha asegurado, aunque ha advertido de que deben modificar la estrategia que tienen, sobre todo en Catalunya.
Preguntado por el juicio a la cúpula de los Mossos d'Esquadra, el líder 'popular' ha asegurado que el mayor Josep Lluís Trapero se "equivocó", cree que él es el responsable de que los agentes se mantuvieran pasivos durante la jornada del 1-O -ha apuntado-, y ha dicho que está a favor de que se aplique la ley.
Sobre el acuerdo de los Presupuestos de Barcelona, presentado este lunes por la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, y que cuenta con el apoyo de su socio en el Gobierno municipal, el PSC, y de ERC y JxCat, ha considerado que son un "hachazo grandioso al bolsillo de los barceloneses" por la subida de impuestos que suponen.
Bou ha criticado que JxCat se haya adherido finalmente al acuerdo de las cuentas y ha asegurado que no le ha sorprendido porque es un "cambio de cromos con la Generalitat", y ha dicho que se está atando un tripartito en el Govern de la Generalitat con ERC, JxCat y comuns.
