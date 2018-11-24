El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este sábado en una rueda de prensa que España ha alcanzado un acuerdo sobre Gibraltar y que "levantará el veto y votará a favor del brexit".
El acuerdo, según ha explicado el presidente, "sienta las bases de la nueva forma de abordar la relación con Gibraltar" y excluye al Gobierno del peñón de las negociaciones futuras con el Reino Unido, las cuales se presentan como "trascendentales" porque en ellas "se negociará la cosoberanía" con las islas británicas.
El acuerdo, "un éxito diplomático" que permite resolver un conflicto que dura "más de trescientos años"
Sánchez ha calificado las negociaciones como "un éxito histórico" y "un éxito diplomático" que va a permitir resolver un conflicto entre España y Gran Bretaña que dura ya "más de trescientos años".
Por otro lado, el presidente ha anunciado que el ministro de Exteriores, Josep Borrell, conversará durante este fin de semana con sus homólogos europeos para profundizar en el acuerdo. Asimismo, Sánchez ha informado a los medios que se reunirá con los líderes de las diferentes formaciones del Parlamento para facilitar toda la información relacionada con el anuncio.
"El Gobierno de España siempre va a velar por sus intereses económicos y sociales", ha dicho.
Por último, Sánchez ha apelado a la diplomacia y se ha dirigido al pueblo británico para decirle "que España quiere seguir manteniendo las relaciones" ya que "son muchos los españoles que viven en el Reino Unido y muchos británicos los que viven en España".
