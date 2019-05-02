Así fue cómo Casado evitó saludar a Garrido 

El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha evitado saludar al que hasta hace pocos días era el presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid por el mismo Partido Popular, Ángel Garrido, que decidió dar el salto a Ciudadanos hace escasos días.
La escena ha sido captada por las cámaras de televisión y de los fotógrafos presentes en los actos de celebración del 2 de mayo, día de la Comunidad de Madrid.
.@pablocasado_ no saluda a @angelgarridog y Garrido pone carita #2deMayo pic.twitter.com/gaPwXIs99O— Carolina Gómez Bravo (@carolinagbravo) 2 de mayo de 2019
No obstante, no ha sido el único desplante entre los líderes de los partidos de derecha que han participado en este acto. Esperanza Aguirre ha dejado un recado a Casado, otro a Mariano Rajoy y ha defendido a Santiago Abascal, líder de Vox. Por su parte, Garrido ha criticado al PP y ha dicho que el pretendido giro al centro de los populares no es tal.
