Aguirre: "Casado ha querido dar una patada a Abascal en mi trasero"

Guerra abierta en la derecha madrileña. La exlíder del PP de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre ha querido responder a Pablo Casado, que ayer arremetió contra Santiago Abascal, líder Vox, por "cobrar de los chiringuitos y las mamandurrias de algún que otro gobierno autonómico".

Aguirre no ha desperdiciado la oportunidad y este 2 de mayo en La Sexta ha señalado: "Casado ha querido dar una patada a Abascal en mi trasero". Además, Aguirre también ha recordado que Abascal creó un partido al margen del PP porque "en el PP del País Vasco no le dejaron tomar posesión de sus cargos".

La exlíder del PP también ha querido destacar que ella no creó ningún organismo para poder colocar a Abascal sino que estos ya estaban creados y lo que hizo fue colocar al líder de Vox en ellos: "Yo no cree nunca esas instituciones, existían, tanto al Agencia de Protección de Datos como esa institución y me parecía de justicia que Abascal, que huía del terrorismo, estuviera allí, estoy muy orgullosa de hacerlo", ha apuntado.