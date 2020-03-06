Estás leyendo: Casado respalda a una cuestionada Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo en el acto por el 8-M: "Es una extraordiaria portavoz"

Casado respalda a una cuestionada Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo en el acto por el 8-M: "Es una extraordiaria portavoz"

El conservador ha presumido de que el PP "siempre" ha hecho actos el 8-M, a pesar de sus posiciones encontradas sobre el femnismo: "Llevamos 100 años reivindicando esta fecha". Además, ha incidido en que "los chicos" no están "contra las mujeres".

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, en un acto organizado por su formación con motivo del 8-M.
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, acompañado de la vicesecretaria Cuca Gamarra, en un acto organizado por su formación con motivo del 8-M.

madrid

marta monforte

El feminismo divide a la cúpula del PP y también lo hace Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. La portavoz de los populares en el Congreso se desmarcó el pasado martes de la postura oficial del partido y aseguró que no acudiría a la manifestación por el 8-M, cuestionando, incluso, que en en España siga existiendo discriminación por razón de género: No hay una ideología machista que someta a las mujeres. Eso es falso", fueron algunas de sus palabras respecto al movimiento feminista.

Tras tres días de silencio informativo por parte del líder del PP, en los que se ha cuestionado internamente a Álvarez de Toledo por "ir por libre", Pablo Casado ha arropado a la diputada por Barcelona: "Es una extraordinaria portavoz, a todos los partidos les gustaría tener a Cayetana de portavoz. Es una persona que ha decidido ser libre, independientemente de donde haya nacido o de que sea mujer" ha señalado el conservador en un acto bajo el lema 'Mujer por encima de todo'.

"Estoy extraordinariamente orgulloso de dar esas batallas ideológicas sin complejos, sin levantar el tono, con el respeto de poder decir lo mismo que ha hecho toda la vida", ha proseguido. Son varias las fuentes que aseguran a Público que el "unico apoyo" que tiene Álvarez de Toledo en el PP es el de Casado. Es más, la diputada por Barcelona mantiene una pugna con el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, por el control del grupo parlamentario.

(Habrá ampliación)

