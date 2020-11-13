Estás leyendo: La Audiencia de Málaga confirma el archivo definitivo del caso del ático de Ignacio González

El letrado del expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid ha subrayado que a su entender "la pretendida vinculación de esta causa con la denominada 'operación Lezo' pone en entredicho la acusación a González en este último procedimiento".

Imagen de archivo de el expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio González.

EFE

La Audiencia Provincial de Málaga ha confirmado el archivo definitivo del caso del ático que compró el expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid Ignacio González en Marbella, junto con su esposa, en diciembre de 2012.

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 5 de Estepona (Málaga) acordó el pasado julio el sobreseimiento y el archivo de la causa, pero las acusaciones populares recurrieron y ahora la Audiencia de Málaga ha desestimado dichos recursos y ha confirmado en su totalidad el contenido dictado por el juzgado de Estepona, según la sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe.

El letrado de Ignacio González, Antonio Navas Martínez, ha expresado en declaraciones a Efe su satisfacción por este archivo, ya que "en el minucioso auto dictado por la Audiencia se hace un recorrido por la dilatada instrucción del proceso para concluir que todas las imputaciones realizadas a González y a su esposa carecen de base legal".

Navas Martínez ha subrayado que a su entender "la pretendida vinculación de esta causa con la denominada 'operación Lezo' pone en entredicho la acusación a González en este último procedimiento".

