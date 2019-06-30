Público
Catalunya Detenidos siete miembros de los autodenominados Justicieros Nocturnos por acciones contra independentistas

Están acusados de un delito contra los derechos fundamentales y libertades públicas porque supuestamente situaban frente a casas de soberanistas o de instituciones inodoros con lazos amarillos.

Amenazas contra independentistas de los autodenominados Justicieros Nocturnos. / TWITTER

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a siete activistas del autodenominado grupo Justicieros Nocturnos, acusados de un delito contra los derechos fundamentales y libertades públicas, porque supuestamente situaban frente a casas de independentistas o de instituciones inodoros con lazos amarillos.

Según han informado fuentes de la investigación, los detenidos, que fueron arrestados ayer, son seis hombres y una mujer, a los que los Mossos atribuyen un delito relativo al ejercicio de los derechos fundamentales y contra las libertades públicas.

Los arrestados integraban supuestamente el autodenominado grupo de Justicieros Nocturnos, que efectuó varias actuaciones que luego subieron en las redes sociales, en que instalaban inodoros llenos de lazos amarillos frente a casas de activistas independentistas o de instituciones o entidades soberanistas.

Este tipo de actuaciones se llevaron a cabo en las comarcas barcelonesas del Maresme y del Vallès Oriental, así como en el Gironès.

Cuatro de los detenidos fueron arrestados ayer en Mataró (Barcelona), dos en Barcelona y uno en Sant Celoni (Barcelona). Los siete arrestados pasarán a disposición judicial en las próximas horas.

