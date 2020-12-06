Barcelona
Esquerra Republicana ha decidido extinguir el acuerdo parlamentario con Demòcrates de Catalunya después de que participaran en una reunión con grupos independentistas de extrema derecha, y ha pedido a los dos diputados que dejen el acta.
ERC ha pedido asimismo a Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) la dimisión del vicepresidente primero del Parlament, Josep Costa, quien también participó en esta reunión, convocada el jueves por la plataforma Donec Perficiam, impulsada por los siete miembros del secretariado nacional de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) que dimitieron en noviembre, con el objetivo de explorar las posibilidades de conformar un frente electoral unitario del independentismo partidario de la vía unilateral.
En el encuentro participaron representantes de la Assemblea de Represaliats i Activistes, Bloc Sobiranista Català, Demòcrates de Catalunya, Directe68, Força Catalunya, Front Nacional de Catalunya y Solidaritat Catalana per la Independència, además de Costa.
