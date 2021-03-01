barcelonaActualizado:
La Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya ha presentado una querella contra el actual presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, y otros tres miembros de la cámara catalana por presunta desobediencia al Tribunal Constitucional (TC) "por haber permitido la tramitación de una serie de mociones vinculadas al proceso independentista".
Según la querella, en enero de 2020 el TC acordó sugerir a la Fiscalía que estudiara la interposición de una querella contra el presidente del Parlament, por admitir durante el mes de octubre tramitar dos resoluciones en las que se reivindicaba el derecho de autodeterminación de Catalunya y se reprobaba al Rey.
El alto tribunal ha considerado que estas resoluciones admitidas por parte de la cámara catalana atentaban contra la sentencia del 2 de diciembre del 2015, que anulaba y dejaba sin efecto la declaración del 9 de noviembre en la que el Parlament proclamó "el inicio del proceso hacia un Estado independiente".
Pese a las expresas advertencias de ilegalidad "realizadas por el Sr. Secretario General del Parlament, la expresa oposición de los restantes miembros de la Mesa del Parlament, y a sabiendas de lo ordenado y apercibido por el TC, los querellados Roger Torrent, el vicepresidente primero, Josep Costa, y el secretario primero, Eusebi Camdepadrós, acordaron admitir a trámite la referida propuesta de resolución".
También acordaron "desestimar las peticiones de consideración efectuadas por los otros grupos parlamentarios de la Cámara", e iniciaron la tramitación y la incluyeron como debate, y posteriormente fue sometida a votación y aprobada por el Parlament.
La Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya ha pedido a la sala civil y penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (Tsjc) que cite como investigados a Torrent y a los otros citados, Josep Costa, Eusebi Camdepadrós y Adriana Delgado, por un delito de desobediencia a la autoridad judicial, al desoír supuestamente los mandatos del Tribunal Constitucional.
