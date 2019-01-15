Los Mossos d'Esquadra llevan a cabo desde primera hora de la mañana de este martes una operación contra el terrorismo yihadista en la ciudad de Barcelona y en Igualada.
Según han informado los Mossos, la operación antiterrorista es fruto de una larga investigación de la Comisaria General de Información del cuerpo, que ha sido tutelada por el Juzgado Central número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional.
Los agentes han practicado cinco registros en Barcelona, la mayoría en el distrito de Ciutat Vella, y uno en la localidad barcelonesa de Igualada, donde se ha practicado ya una detención.
Alguno de los investigados contaba con antecedentes por delincuencia común.
La investigación se inició en 2017 y los Mossos constataron que el grupo yihadista, que no se dedicaba a tareas de propaganda y captación, tenía la intención de cometer algún atentado, aunque aún debe determinarse si tenían capacidad real para perpetrarlos.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a treinta personas en los 17 operativos antiterroristas que han llevado a cabo entre 2013 y 2018, en los que también han investigado a otros 81 sospechosos, según se dio a conocer el pasado miércoles tras la primera reunión este año del Gabinete de Coordinación Antiterrorista del cuerpo.
