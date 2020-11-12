Catalunya prorroga el cierre de bares y restaurantes hasta el 23 de noviembre

barcelona
La Generalitat ha decidido este jueves prorrogar diez días —hasta el 23 de noviembre— el cierre de bares y restaurantes aplicado para hacer frente a la segunda ola del coronavirus, han explicado fuentes del Ejecutivo catalán a Europa Press.
La prorroga de diez días también afecta a restricciones de otros sectores, como el cierre de teatros, cines y gimnasios, que aplicó el Govern hace dos semanas. La consellera de Salud, Alba Vergés, el conseller de Interior, Miquel Sàmper, el secretario de Salud Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, y el subdirector de Protección Civil, Sergio Delgado, comparecerán este jueves en rueda de prensa para analizar la situación epidemiológica de Catalunya.
(Habrá ampliación)
