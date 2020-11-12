Estás leyendo: Catalunya prorroga el cierre de bares y restaurantes hasta el 23 de noviembre

Público
Público

Catalunya prorroga el cierre de bares y restaurantes hasta el 23 de noviembre

El mantenimiento de las medidas durante 10 días más también afecta a otros sectores. Así, se alarga también el cierre de los teatros, cines y gimnasios.

Aspecto de la terraza de un bar cerrado de las Ramblas de Barcelona.
Aspecto de la terraza de un bar cerrado de las Ramblas de Barcelona. /Archivo. Quique García / EFE

barcelona

europa press

La Generalitat ha decidido este jueves prorrogar diez días —hasta el 23 de noviembre— el cierre de bares y restaurantes aplicado para hacer frente a la segunda ola del coronavirus, han explicado fuentes del Ejecutivo catalán a Europa Press.

La prorroga de diez días también afecta a restricciones de otros sectores, como el cierre de teatros, cines y gimnasios, que aplicó el Govern hace dos semanas. La consellera de Salud, Alba Vergés, el conseller de Interior, Miquel Sàmper, el secretario de Salud Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, y el subdirector de Protección Civil, Sergio Delgado, comparecerán este jueves en rueda de prensa para analizar la situación epidemiológica de Catalunya.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público