Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que Pedro Sánchez se siente a la mesa con "criminales, violadores y pederastas", como afirma Juan José Cortés

El candidato del Partido Popular, número uno al Congreso por Huelva, ha descalificando al líder del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en alusión a la prisión permanente revisable.

El ‘cortocircuito’ de Juan José Cortés: se lía con el nombre de Casado y habla del Gobierno de “Pedro Iglesias”

Juan José Cortés. Archivo

Esta es la mentira

Juan José Cortés, número uno del Partido Popular al Congreso de los Diputados por la provincia de Huelva, ha criticado otra vez en dos actos en Castilla-La Mancha al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por querer "quitar", "liquidar" del Código Penal, la prisión permanente revisable: "Está a favor de ellos, no de nosotros (...) se sienta a la mesa con criminales, violadores y pederastas que intentará dejar en la calle cuando quite la prisión permanente revisable. ¿Qué piensa hacer con los que van a salir sin control ni seguimiento, sin someterse a ningún tratamiento de reinserción?, ¿Tiene un 'plan b'?".

Esta es la verdad

Pedro Sánchez no es favorable a la prisión permanente revisable, aunque no la derogará hasta que se pronuncie el Tribunal Constitucional, como confirmó el pasado mes de diciembre Sánchez, que propone "nuevas medidas" como alternativa a la prisión permanente revisable.

En cuanto a que Juan José Cortés, pastor evangélico y padre de la niña tristemente desaparecida Mari Luz, señaló que Pedro Sánchez "se sienta a la mesa con criminales, violadores y pederastas que intentará dejar en la calle cuando quite la prisión permanente revisable", se trata de acusaciones que además de infundadas son graves, especialmente que los "intentará dejar en la calle". Pablo Iglesias, por ejemplo, las ha calificado de "gilipollez". Que son falsas es obvio.

Pese a ser contrario a la prisión permanente revisable, tampoco se plantea Pedro Sánchez que esos delincuentes vayan a "salir sin control ni seguimiento, sin someterse a ningún tratamiento de reinserción", como afirma Cortés.

