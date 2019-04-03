Participa en nuestro 'caza mentiras electoral'

El próximo viernes 12 de abril comienza oficialmente la campaña electoral, será el pistoletazo de salida para que los candidatos que concurren a las próximas elecciones generales que se celebrarán el domingo 28 comiencen a difundir sus mensajes electorales. Sin embargo, los cabeza de lista de las diferentes formaciones llevan ya semanas promoviendo sus ideas, los principales puntos de sus programas políticos, las promesas electorales de siempre y... muchas mentiras, bulos o inexactitudes.
Para que los ciudadanos no tengamos que tragarnos esas mentiras o medias verdades, en Público ponemos en marcha nuestro 'Caza Mentiras Electoral', con el que pretendemos sacarle los colores a nuestros políticos, verificando sus airadas afirmaciones, su discurso vacío y su palabrería política. Y queremos que nos ayudes en esta ardua tarea.
Participa en el #CazaMentiras de Público, enviándonos mensajes en Twitter o por correo electrónico a cazamentiras@publico.es con lo que consideres que es una mentira de campaña de alguno de nuestros políticos y coméntanos por qué crees que es mentira y cuál crees que debería ser la verdad.
Realizaremos las verificaciones correspondientes y lo publicaremos en nuestro diario. Además, haremos un seguimiento periódico de cuáles son los partidos que intentan engañar más a la ciudadanía durante la campaña electoral.
Desde el #CazaMentiras haremos un seguimiento del discurso de nuestros políticos, pero no sólo de lo que aparece en las noticias, sino también las afirmaciones que circulan en redes sociales y la nube de mensajes que nos llegan al móvil. Contamos contigo para conocer la verdad. ¿Te animas?
