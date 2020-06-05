MADRID
El coronel cesado Diego Pérez de los Cobos ordenó a agentes de la Guardia Civil que instasen a un supermercado a que conservara un vídeo en el que aparecía el vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, sin mascarilla. Así, los guardias civiles, sin orden judicial ni denuncia, exigieron al autoservicio ubicado en Galapagar (Madrid) no borrar dichas imágenes de sus cámaras de seguridad, tal y como ha informado Infolibre.
En esta línea, el exjefe de la Guardia Civil en Madrid habría dado esta orden después de que el supermercado se hubiera negado días antes a entregar las imágenes al instituto armado, cuyos agentes acudieron también sin haber una investigación judicial abierta, tal y como reveló El Periódico.
El cuerpo supo de la existencia de estos hechos cuando un hombre difundió en las redes sociales un vídeo de Iglesias sin mascarilla en este supermercado, ubicado en la urbanización donde vive.
Estos hechos fueron uno de los motivos por los que el Ministerio de Interior, dirigido por Fernando Grande Marlaska, perdió la confianza en Pérez de los Cobos, que acabó con su cese el pasado 25 de mayo. Otro roce protagonizado por el coronel fue el informe elaborado por su equipo de agentes para demostrar la supuesta negligencia del Gobierno al permitir la convocatoria feminista.
El documento, entregado a la jueza del caso del 8-M, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, estaba repleto de errores, contenía testimonios manipulados y omitía información clave.
