Barometro del CIS El CIS le da al PSOE hasta 138 escaños y podría gobernar con Unidas Podemos

La macroencuesta pronostica una ligera recuperación para el PP, que obtendría entre 66 y 76 escaños y una caída progresiva de Ciudadanos, que tendría entre  42 y 51 escaños. Unidas Podemos obtendría entre 33 y 41 diputados.

Papeletas de voto de las últimas elecciones generales del 26-J de 2016. REUTERS

El PSOE podría gobernar con Unidas Podemos y obtendría una horquilla que oscila entre los 123 y los 138 escaños, según la macroencuesta sobre las elecciones generales del próximo 28 de abril del  Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), realizada a partir de unas 16.800 entrevistas durante el mes de marzo.

En el último barómetro del CIS, hecho público a finales del mes de febrero, el PSOE disparaba su ventaja y era el partido más votado con un 33,3% de los apoyos y superando a la suma del PP y a Ciudadanos, que se quedaban con un 16,7% y 15,3% respectivamente.

La encuesta situaba en cuarta posición a Unidos Podemos y sus confluencias, con el 14,5% de los votos, y colocaba a Vox como quinta fuerza política con el 5,9% de los sufragios, y por delante de ERC, que se quedaba con el 3,3%.

(Habrá ampliación)

