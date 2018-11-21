Hasta en tres ocasiones el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha evitado hoy calificar a Vox como un partido de ultraderecha en el programa Hoy por hoy de la Cadena Ser. La pregunta era simple: en qué marco ideológico desde la extrema izquierda y la extrema derecha coloca a Vox. "¿Es difícil responder a esta pregunta"?, le insistía la periodista Pepa Bueno.

"Yo no soy analista político", respondía Rivera. "Eso se lo dejo a ustedes", ha añadido. El presidente de Ciudadanos ha apuntado que igual que no le gusta lo que dice Podemos, también hay muchas cosas que no comparte con Vox. Bueno ha hecho hincapié en esta cuestión y le ha recordado que a la formación morada sí que la sitúa en la izquierda o la extrema izquierda. "Yo les llamo podemitas o Podemos, da igual. No me dedico a eso", le ha replicado Rivera.

Los motivos que ha alegado el líder de la formación naranja es que el partido de extrema derecha Vox es una candidatura extraparlamentaria, por lo que no le corresponde hacer declaraciones. "Yo me dedico a intentar ganar a Sánchez en las urnas y a intentar ganar las elecciones en Andalucía", ha concluido.



Tampoco es la primera vez que Rivera evita hablar del partido al que un día le lanzó piropos. “Siento defraudarles pero yo he venido aquí a hablar de educación”, decía en un desayuno informativo celebrado el mes pasado cuando le preguntaron por la formación ultraderechista. Y es que ya ha llovido desde que Rivera aseguró en un programa de la cadena Intereconomía que ni Vox ni UPyD eran "sus enemigos".

"No diría ni adversarios", añadió el presidente de Ciudadanos.



