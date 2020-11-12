madrid
La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha reforzado con tres fiscales más la investigación del caso Tándem —que indaga sobre las actividades presuntamente irregulares del comisario jubilado en prisión José Manuel Villarejo—, y que se sumarán a Miguel Serrano, quien está adscrito al caso desde el inicio de esta causa.
Así lo han confirmado a Europa Presos fuentes de Anticorrupción, que concretan que los nuevos fiscales que refuerzan a Serrano serán César de Rivas, Alejandro Cabaleiro y Jorge Andújar.
Sustituyen a Ignacio Stampa, que inició las pesquisas con Serrano y fue apartado del caso tras perder su puesto en esta fiscalía especial, donde ejercía en comisión de servicios, por decisión de la fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, tras no obtener ningún apoyo del Consejo Fiscal para obtener plaza fija. Se trata de un fiscal al que tanto Villarejo como otras acusaciones en la pieza Dina del caso atribuían una supuesta relación personal con una abogada de Podemos.
El teniente fiscal, Luis Navajas, pidió disculpas a través de una carta por sus declaraciones "desafortunadas" e "imprudentes" contra Stampa tras dar por ciertas publicaciones "sin hacer las comprobaciones" a las que estaba obligado.
El nombre de De Rivas como sustituto de Stampa fue anunciado por la propia Delgado el pasado viernes durante una comparecencia conjunta con el fiscal jefe Anticorrupción, Alejandro Luzón, donde se añadió que para la celebración de los casos se contaría con más fiscales que reforzaran el papel del Ministerio Público.
Sin embargo, y dada la especial complejidad de la causa, que acumula ya 29 piezas separadas, se ha optado por reforzar a Serrano y De Rivas con dos miembros más de este departamento que también participarán en la instrucción que lleva a cabo el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6, Manuel García Castellón, a quien ya se le ha informado del refuerzo.
