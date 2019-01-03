La juez de la Audiencia Nacional María Tardón ha denegado este jueves la petición de libertad provisional del comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo por riesgo de fuga, según han informado fuentes jurídicas. Así lo ha decidido en un auto Tardón, que sustituye esta semana al nuevo magistrado instructor del 'caso Tándem', Manuel García Castellón, después de que Villarejo solicitase el pasado 18 de diciembre su puesta en libertad con medidas cautelares tras más de un año en prisión provisional por presuntos delitos de blanqueo de capitales, organización criminal, extorsión y cohecho, entre otros.
La defensa del comisario jubilado propuso su libertad a cambio de "someterse a algún mecanismo de control telemático", visitas diarias de la Guardia Civil a su domicilio, un sistema de reconocimiento biométrico de la voz e "incluso" localización permanente en su vivienda de la localidad madrileña de Boadilla del Monte.
Villarejo, de 67 años, presentó su escrito cuanto todavía instruía el 'caso Tándem' el magistrado Diego de Egea, antiguo juez de refuerzo del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6. Sin embargo, De Egea ha dejado la Audiencia Nacional y desde el 1 de enero se encarga de esta causa el magistrado titular, García Castellón, si bien ahora éste se encuentra de vacaciones y esta semana le sustituye María Tardón.
En el año y dos meses que el comisario lleva en prisión provisional, la Audiencia Nacional ya ha rechazado en varias ocasiones su puesta en libertad, siempre alegando un elevado riesgo de fuga. La última vez fue el pasado mes de noviembre y fue la Sección Tercera de la Sala de lo Penal la que lo denegó, añadiendo que además existía riesgo de destrucción de pruebas y que el investigado podía conservar capital oculto en extranjero.
(Habrá ampliación)
