Público
Público

Coalición Canaria tilda de "muy grave" el 'no' de Oramas en la investidura de Sánchez

El partido "no permitirá" que sean otros agentes los que marquen el sentido de las acciones que deben avanzarse o cómo y cuando debe actuar como organización, han explicado en un comunicado.

Publicidad
Media: 4.67
Votos: 3
La diputada de Coalición Canaria, Ana Oramas, durante su intervención ante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados en la primera jornada de la sesión de investidura de Pedro Sánchez | EFe

La diputada de Coalición Canaria, Ana Oramas, durante su intervención ante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados en la primera jornada de la sesión de investidura de Pedro Sánchez | EFE

El Comité Permanente Nacional de CC-PNC ha tildado de "muy grave" el cambio de voto de su diputada, Ana Oramas, que decidió dar su 'no' a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez cuando el partido había decidido abstenerse por unanimidad, al tiempo que ha asegurado que no se van a dejar influir por "injerencias interesadas" a la hora de tomar decisiones.

Así lo asegurado este lunes el secretario general de la formación nacionalista, José Miguel Barragán, en un comunicado difundido tras una reunión de la organización para valorar la situación provocada con la discrepancia de voto de su representante en el Congreso.

"Las consecuencias de esta situación afectan al ámbito interno de CC-PNC, que no se va a dejar influir por injerencias interesadas en el mismo. Nuestra formación política decidirá a través de sus órganos los pasos a dar y comunicará los mismos cuando y cómo proceda", apuntó.

De igual modo, Barragán hizo especial hincapié en que Coalición Canaria "no permitirá" que sean otros agentes los que marquen el sentido de las acciones que deben avanzarse o cómo y cuando debe actuar como organización.

Al respecto, ha recordado que tienen una "larga historia" como partido y que cuenta con la fuerza y las herramientas necesarias para afrontar esta situación desde la unidad de acción. "Será CC-PNC -reiteró- quien a través de sus órganos decida cómo afrontarlo".

"La única explicación se la debemos a los militantes y las personas que confiaron en nuestro proyecto político y a las que informaremos con total transparencia cuando haya finalizado el proceso de análisis interno", concluyó el secretario general.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad