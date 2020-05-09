Estás leyendo: Comparecencia de Pedro Sánchez

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Comparecencia de Pedro Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez preside la reunión del Comité Científico del COVID-19
Imágenes del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, quien preside la reunión del Comité Científico del COVID-19, por videoconferencia desde el Complejo de la Moncloa.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú