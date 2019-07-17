Compromís, a la espera de una propuesta programática del PSOE para decidir su voto

Compromís está a la espera de una propuesta programática del PSOE para decidir su voto sobre la investidura de Pedro Sánchez. Joan Baldoví se reunió este miércoles con el secretario de Organización, José Luis Ábalos, en el Congreso. Según explicó el portavoz valenciano en rueda de prensa, Ábalos se comprometió a mandarle este jueves una propuesta dando una respuesta a las medidas programáticas de reclama Compromís.

Ambos dirigentes se reunieron una hora y cuarenta y cinco minutos. Sin embargo, aunque Baldoví se inclinó tímidamente por el 'sí' ante la investidura de Sánchez, no hay ningún acuerdo claro. "Si la propuesta es satisfactoria nuestro voto sería que sí. Mientras no se tenga este acuerdo, Sánchez no cuenta con nuestro voto a favor", explicó el diputado. El sentido del voto final lo decidirá la Ejecutiva de Compromís durante los próximos días.

Baldoví también incidió que esperan que Sánchez en su discurso de investidura "haga unas pinceladas sobre su agenda social", otro aspecto para ellos que va más allá de las reclamaciones valencianas y que también es importante para decidir el voto.

Fuentes socialistas también apuntan que la reunión entre los dos dirigentes fue "muy cordial" y fructífera". "Se han emplazado a seguir los contactos para garantizar el acuerdo de cara a la investidura", dice el PSOE e informa Manuel Sánchez.

Las medidas programáticas que reclama Compromís son temas fundamentales para la Comunidad Valenciana como la financiación autonómica, la liberalización de la AP7 y la materialización de la condonación de la Marina de Valencia.

Sin embargo, el diputado se mostró bastante pesimista con las opciones que tiene Sánchez de sacar la investidura adelante: "Es bastante improbable. No soy tan optimista como hace un mes. Ahora mismo si tuviera que jugarme una paella, no me la jugaría", bromeó ante los periodistas.