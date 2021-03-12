Estás leyendo: La Comunidad de Madrid recurrirá ante la Justicia el cierre perimetral decretado por Sanidad

La Comunidad de Madrid recurrirá ante la Justicia el cierre perimetral decretado por Sanidad

El Gobierno madrileño anuncia que "acata" la decisión del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, pero cree que  jurídicamente el Ministerio de Sanidad no puede imponer el cierre.

Ayuso y Casado
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso y detrás Pablo Casado, durante el acto de Estado de reconocimiento y memoria a todas las víctimas del terrorismo. Mariscal / EFE

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, sigue empeñada en no cerrar perimetralmente la región durante el puente de San José y Semana Santa. Este viernes el Gobierno madrileño ha anunciado que aunque "acata" la decisión del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud (CISNS) va a recurrir ante la Justicia al entender que que jurídicamente el Ministerio de Sanidad no puede imponerlo.

Así lo ha avanzado en la rueda de prensa semana sobre la situación epidemiológica y asistencial por el Covid-19 el viceconsejero de Salud Pública y Plan Covid-19, Antonio Zapatero.

Zapatero ha adelantado que mañana sábado se publicará un nuevo decreto para aplicar el cierre perimetral impuesto.

La decisión del gobierno de Ayuso se produce horas después de que el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) haya publicado la orden que establece el cierre perimetral de las comunidades entre el 17 y el 21 de marzo de 2021 en aquellos territorios en los que sea festivo el día 19 de marzo por el puente de San José, y desde el 26 de marzo al 9 de abril, periodo de Semana Santa. 

Además, durante estas fechas la movilidad nocturna se limitará "como máximo" entre las 23.00 horas y las 6.00 horas, y la reuniones a un máximo de cuatro personas en espacios públicos cerrados y seis en abiertos, salvo que se trate de convivientes. En espacios privados las reuniones se limitarán a convivientes. La Comunidad de Madrid votó en contra y Catalunya se abstuvo.

