La Comunidad de Madrid pagó casi 30 millones a las empresas que gestionan las residencias por plazas sin ocupar

MADRID
Las residencias de Madrid son las que más han sufrido y están sufriendo los estragos causados por el coronavirus. Hasta 4.397 mayores fallecieron en estos centros durante los más de tres meses que duró el estado de alarma. El Gobierno de la región no ocupó por motivos de seguridad ninguna de esas plazas en ese periodo, pero, según publica este jueves la Cadena Ser, sí pagó por ellas a las empresas que gestionan las residencias.
El Ejecutivo liderado por Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en el centro de la polémica por su gestión de la crisis en las residencias, pagó casi 28 millones de euros por esas plazas no ocupadas.
De acuerdo a la información de la citada cadena, que ha tenido acceso a información y facturas de la Consejería de Políticas Sociales, las residencias de mayores de la Comunidad de Madrid tienen 2.245 plazas libres. A pesar de que desde el 22 de junio, cuando concluyó el estado de alarma, se han adjudicado 1.953 plazas, aún hay 4.354 personas en lista de espera.
Desde el Ejecutivo madrileño insisten una y otra vez en que la situación en las residencias de la región es "estable". Según los datos ofrecidos por la directora general de Salud Pública, Elena Andradas, desde el 11 de mayo se han registrado 37 brotes de coronavirus, de los que 14 siguen en activo.
Lo cierto es que desde que los nuevos contagios volvieron a dispararse en España, la pandemia ha vuelto a atacar con fuerza a las residencias de todo el país, lo que ha llevado a las autoridades a intervenir centros en Galicia y proceder a su medicalización en Andalucía.
