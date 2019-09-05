Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Congreso El PP cuestiona que Sánchez quiera pagar con dinero público una oficina para controlar el cumplimiento del acuerdo con UP

La idea del actual Ejecutivo es crear una "Oficina de Cumplimiento del Acuerdo dependiente del Ministerio de Hacienda", tal y como ofreció a los de Iglesias durante la presentación de sus 370 medidas el pasado martes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
portavoz del Partido Popular en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo (d), recibe el aplauso del líder popular, Pablo Casado (d) y del secretario general del partido, Teodoro García Egea (i), tras su intervención en el pleno extraordinario celebrado en

portavoz del Partido Popular en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo (d), recibe el aplauso del líder popular, Pablo Casado (d) y del secretario general del partido, Teodoro García Egea (i), tras su intervención en el pleno extraordinario celebrado en el Congreso de los Diputados, para dar explicaciones acerca de la crisis del Open Arms. EFE/ Fernando Villar

El Partido Popular ha registrado tres preguntas —de la mano de su portavoz en la Cámara Baja, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, y el adjunto encargado de asuntos económicos, Mario Garcés, —en las que cuestionan el compromiso anunciado el pasado martes por el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, de activar "un riguroso sistema de control" que garantice que respetará a rajatabla todo lo firmado, en el caso de llegar a un acuerdo con Unidas Podemos, siempre que la formación morada le apoye sin entrar en el Consejo de Ministros.

Los 'populares' critican la utilización de fondos públicos para controlar el cumplimiento de un posible acuerdo privado entre los socialistas y el partido presidido por Pablo Iglesias. Los conservadores interpelan al Gobierno sobre si creen que pagar "con dinero de todos los españoles" una oficina ad hoc "para satisfacer intereses privados" puede constituir, presuntamente, "un delito de prevaricación o malversación".

La idea del actual Ejecutivo es crear una "Oficina de Cumplimiento del Acuerdo dependiente del Ministerio de Hacienda", tal y como ofreció a los de Iglesias durante la presentación de sus 370 medidas para un acuerdo programático el pasado martes. Según aseguró el dirigente socialista, esa oficina sería uno de los tres pilares de un "riguroso sistema de garantías" para evaluar y controlar el cumplimiento del acuerdo.

El Grupo Popular en el Congreso ha registrado esta y otras dos preguntas —sobre las "implicaciones económicas, legales y penales" de esta oficina— a la espera de que el Gobierno las conteste mediante un escrito. Las preguntas que los 'populares' le realizarán a Sánchez y al Ejecutivo en funciones en la sesión de control del próximo miércoles  las registrarán durante la tarde de este jueves.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad