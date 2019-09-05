El Partido Popular ha registrado tres preguntas —de la mano de su portavoz en la Cámara Baja, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, y el adjunto encargado de asuntos económicos, Mario Garcés, —en las que cuestionan el compromiso anunciado el pasado martes por el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, de activar "un riguroso sistema de control" que garantice que respetará a rajatabla todo lo firmado, en el caso de llegar a un acuerdo con Unidas Podemos, siempre que la formación morada le apoye sin entrar en el Consejo de Ministros.
Los 'populares' critican la utilización de fondos públicos para controlar el cumplimiento de un posible acuerdo privado entre los socialistas y el partido presidido por Pablo Iglesias. Los conservadores interpelan al Gobierno sobre si creen que pagar "con dinero de todos los españoles" una oficina ad hoc "para satisfacer intereses privados" puede constituir, presuntamente, "un delito de prevaricación o malversación".
La idea del actual Ejecutivo es crear una "Oficina de Cumplimiento del Acuerdo dependiente del Ministerio de Hacienda", tal y como ofreció a los de Iglesias durante la presentación de sus 370 medidas para un acuerdo programático el pasado martes. Según aseguró el dirigente socialista, esa oficina sería uno de los tres pilares de un "riguroso sistema de garantías" para evaluar y controlar el cumplimiento del acuerdo.
El Grupo Popular en el Congreso ha registrado esta y otras dos preguntas —sobre las "implicaciones económicas, legales y penales" de esta oficina— a la espera de que el Gobierno las conteste mediante un escrito. Las preguntas que los 'populares' le realizarán a Sánchez y al Ejecutivo en funciones en la sesión de control del próximo miércoles las registrarán durante la tarde de este jueves.
