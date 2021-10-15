Estás leyendo: Sánchez conversa con Anne Hidalgo en una terraza del bar del Congreso

Congreso del PSOE Sánchez conversa con Anne Hidalgo en una terraza del bar del Congreso

Ambos se sentaron en una mesa alta y compartieron un vaso de agua. Rodeados por la prensa charlaron durante unos diez minutos y luego se encaminaron a la entrada del Congreso.

El presidente del Gobierno y Secretario General del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, saluda a la alcaldesa de Paris y candidata a la presidencia de la República, Anne Hidalgo, a su llegada a las instalaciones de la Feria de València. Biel Aliño / EFE

valència

Actualizado:

Pedro Sánchez sorprendió a todos cuando en torno al mediodía apareció en un lugar de terrazas a las puertas del Congreso acompañado de la alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo. Ambos se sentaron en una mesa alta y compartieron un vaso de agua. Rodeados por la prensa charlaron durante unos diez minutos y luego se encaminaron a la entrada del Congreso.

(Habrá ampliación)

