El Consejo de Estado aprueba por unanimidad el informe de la ley del 'solo sí es sí

El Consejo de Estado ha aprobado este jueves por unanimidad su dictamen sobre el anteproyecto de ley integral de garantía de la libertad sexual, conocido como la ley del solo sí es sí, una iniciativa que se tramita desde hace más de un año y que en breve podrá ser remitida al Parlamento.
Fuentes del Consejo han informado a Efe de la aprobación del informe, que será remitido esta misma tarde al Ministerio de Igualdad, sin dar detalles de su contenido. Se trata del último informe que necesitaba la ley antes de ser enviada al Congreso.
El anteproyecto, que regula el consentimiento expreso en las relaciones sexuales y elimina la división entre abuso y agresión sexual, ha seguido una tramitación turbulenta, primero por las discrepancias entre Igualdad y el Ministerio de Justicia y luego por las críticas del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) al texto.
En un informe aprobado el pasado febrero, no vinculante, el CGPJ cuestionó los ejes de la ley, como la necesidad de que haya un consentimiento expreso, concluyente e inequívoco o la eliminación del delito de abuso sexual.
Por su parte, el Consejo Fiscal avaló el proyecto e Igualdad introdujo varios cambios antes de remitirlo al Consejo de Estado.
El anteproyecto fue aprobado por el Consejo de Ministros en marzo del año pasado y la intención de Igualdad era enviarlo a las Cortes en torno a este 8 de marzo, coincidiendo de nuevo con el Día de la Mujer, pero el trámite de los informes se prolongó.
