La portavoz del PP en el Congreso ve "insuficiente" la comparecencia del ministro de sanidad el jueves y exige que Pedro Sánchez, "ejerza el liderazgo de esta crisis" y comparezca "cuanto antes" en la Cámara Baja.

La portavoz parlamentaria del PP, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, durante la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido tras la reunión de la Junta de Portavoces. /EFE
madrid

marta monforte

La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha comparecido en el Congreso tras conocerse el positivo por coronavirus del secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, cuya última aparición pública fue en el acto de Vox este domingo en Vistalegre (Madrid) para contraprogramar el 8-M. La Cámara Baja ha decidido supender el pleno previsto para este martes y también la sesión de control que iba a tener lugar mañana. 

Sobre si fue pertinente que Vox celebrara el acto ha señalado: "Yo no puedo decir si fue un error o no, no sé donde se contagió, yo no hago una causa-efecto Vistalegre-enfermedad", ha aclarado. Sin embargo sí que ha planteado "preguntas" sobre la idoneidad de la manifestación feminista celebrada en varias ciudades españolas: "No sé si es perfectamente lógico decir 'todos a la calle el domingo y todos en casa el lunes'. Esas preguntas se las está haciendo mucha gente, aunque no estoy en condiciones médicas de decir si lo fue o no".

"Hay muchas declaraciones de miembros del Gobierno animando a salir a los españoles el 8-M, y luego han anunciado restricciones -como el cierre de las escuelas en Madrid, una decisión tomada por la Comunidad de Madrid en coordinación con el Ejecutivo central- yo solamente puedo especular y preguntar: ¿De qué información disponían? No lo sé".

La conservadora ve "insuficente" que el ministro de sanidad, Salvador Illa, comparezca este jueves en una comisión del Congreso y ha exigido que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparezca "cuanto antes" en la Cámara Baja para dar explicaciones sobre la crisis del coronavirus: "Pido que el presidente venga y ejerza el liderazgo en esta crisis, contribuya a paliar el sentimiento que tienen los ciudadanos de miedo e incertidumbre, que se palía con la verdad".

