madridActualizado:
El secretario general de Vox y diputado, Javier Ortega Smith, ha dado positivo en las pruebas de COVID-19, conocido como coronavirus, ha confirmado este lunes el partido, que ha admitido que fue un "error" mantener el acto público de este domingo en Vistalegre, que reunió a unas 9.000 personas.
"Aunque animamos a quien fuera población de riesgo a quedarse en casa, siguiendo el acto por streaming, no podemos ocultar que fue un error por el que pedimos perdón", ha admitido la formación de Santiago Abascal en un comunicado, en el que atribuye esa decisión a que se fió del Gobierno.
Vox ha pedido a la Mesa del Congreso que suspensa las sesiones parlamentarias hasta que las autoridades sanitarias afirmen que "han recuperado el control".
Y hasta entonces ha pedido a todos sus diputados que sigan trabajando desde sus casas, desde donde controlarán a "este gobierno irresponsable que juega con la vida de los españoles".
