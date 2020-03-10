Estás leyendo: Ortega Smith da positivo en coronovirus y Vox asume el "error" de Vistalegre

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Coronavirus Ortega Smith da positivo en coronovirus y Vox asume el "error" de Vistalegre

El partido ultraderechista pide a la Mesa del Congreso que suspenda las sesiones parlamentarias hasta que las autoridades sanitarias aseguren que "han recuperado el control".

Javier Ortega Smith
El secretario general de VOX, Javier Ortega Smith, durante su intervnención en la asamblea general ordinaria del partido celebrado en Vistalegre. (JAVIER LIZÓN | EFE)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

El secretario general de Vox y diputado, Javier Ortega Smith, ha dado positivo en las pruebas de COVID-19, conocido como coronavirus, ha confirmado este lunes el partido, que ha admitido que fue un "error" mantener el acto público de este domingo en Vistalegre, que reunió a unas 9.000 personas.

"Aunque animamos a quien fuera población de riesgo a quedarse en casa, siguiendo el acto por streaming, no podemos ocultar que fue un error por el que pedimos perdón", ha admitido la formación de Santiago Abascal en un comunicado, en el que atribuye esa decisión a que se fió del Gobierno.

Vox ha pedido a la Mesa del Congreso que suspensa las sesiones parlamentarias hasta que las autoridades sanitarias afirmen que "han recuperado el control".

Y hasta entonces ha pedido a todos sus diputados que sigan trabajando desde sus casas, desde donde controlarán a "este gobierno irresponsable que juega con la vida de los españoles".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú