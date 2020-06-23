MADRID
El secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, ha reclamado este lunes al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez un "plan concreto" de control a los viajeros de llegada y salida del Aeropuerto de Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas para no estar "ante un nuevo 8 de marzo" que pueda provocar un posible aumento de contagiados por coronavirus, en la línea del argumentario defendido por la derecha y la ultraderecha desde el inicio de la pandemia para atacar al movimiento feminista.
En una entrevista en esRadio, recogida por Europa Press, García Egea se ha mostrado preocupado porque, a su juicio, el Ejecutivo central no ha preparado "ningún tipo de control" del virus a los viajeros que llegan al aeropuerto de Madrid. "A este paso el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez va a convertir Barajas en otro 8 de marzo", ha señalado.
Así, el dirigente conservador ha citado un brote importado desde Bolivia, que ha provocado contagios en la Región de Murcia, para insistir en que este caso "debería hacer reflexionar a las autoridades sanitarias" para tener "un plan concreto" sobre el aeropuerto de Madrid y no estar ante un "nuevo 8 de marzo".
"En este caso llevamos avisando mucho tiempo, las conexiones deben ser seguras y debe haber reciprocidad, en la realización de test a la entrada y salida de viajeros", ha pedido García Egea.
