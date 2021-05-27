El coronel Pérez de los Cobos no puede reincorporarse, de momento, al frente de la Comandancia de Madrid 

MADRID
El Juzgado Central de lo Contencioso-Administrativo 8 de la Audiencia Nacional ha rechazado la petición del coronel Diego Pérez de los Cobos de ejecutar provisionalmente la sentencia que anuló su cese como jefe de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Madrid porque esa ejecución provisional es susceptible de producir perjuicios de imposible reparación.
El coronel Pérez de los Cobos solicitó su reincorporación inmediata al frente de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Madrid alegando los perjuicios que le puede causar el riesgo de que la sentencia, recurrida por la Abogacía del Estado ante la Sala de lo Contencioso, sea firme cuando haya pasado a la situación de reserva. Además, el coronel también hacía constar la menor acumulación de puntos en el puesto que actualmente ocupa, que podría perjudiciar su ascenso a general de Brigada. Su pase a la situación de reserva, de no ascender a general de Brigada, se produciría el 13 de diciembre de 2024.
La Abogacía del Estado, en representación del Ministerio del interior, se opuso a la ejecución provisional de la sentencia porque, según argumentó, ocasionaría un perjuicio irreparable a la Administración y a varios guardias civiles a los que les afectaría laboralmente la restitución del coronel.
En su auto, el juez Celestino Salgado, que anuló la resolución que dispuso el cese de Pérez de los Cobos por ser contraria a derecho, indica que es evidente el perjuicio que la actuación de la Administración ha causado al coronel, pero añade que lo que hay que dilucidar en este momento es si ese perjuicio es irreversible y de imposible reparación y si la ejecución provisional de la sentencia puede crear situaciones irreversibles o causar perjuicios de difícil reparación.
