Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Corrupción El Supremo condena a Matas a devolver 1,2 millones que pagó Baleares a Calatrava

El Supremo ha condenado al expresidente balear Jaume Matas a 7 meses de prisión y 10 años de inhabilitación por prevaricar para encargar al arquitecto Santiago Calatrava el diseño de un teatro de la ópera en Palma de Mallorca. Matas tendrá que devolver de su bolsillo lo que su Govern pagó al arquitecto

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente del Govern de Baleares, Jaume Matas /EUROPA PRESS

El expresidente del Govern de Baleares, Jaume Matas /EUROPA PRESS

El Supremo ha condenado al expresidente balear Jaume Matas a 7 meses de prisión y 10 años de inhabilitación por prevaricar para encargar al arquitecto Santiago Calatrava el diseño de un teatro de la ópera en Palma de Mallorca, y le impone, además, el pago de 1,2 millones de euros a la comunidad autonóma de Illes Balears en concepto de responsabilidad civil.

La Sala de lo Penal del alto tribunal ha estimado parcialmente el recurso de la Fiscalía y ha corregido la sentencia de la Audiencia de Palma al condenar a Matas, además de por prevaricación, por un delito de tráfico de influencias del que había sido absuelto.

Además de los 1,2 millones de euros que deberá abonar a la Comunidad —cantidad que el arquitecto facturó en mayo de 2007 por el proyecto de la empresa pública balear IBISEC—, el Supremo también condena al expresidente autonómico a una multa de 211.827 euros.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad