Su nombre se añade a la lista de detenidos en el caso que investiga la OCU. Entre los investigados se encuentra el exsubdelegado del Gobierno, Rafael Rubio, y el exalcalde Alfonso Grau, mano derecha de Rita Barberá. 

Un grupo de agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa de la Guardia Civil (UCO), durante un registro en el domicilio del subdelegado del Gobierno en Valencia, Rafael Rubio, a 13 de mayo de 2021, en Valencia.
Un grupo de agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa de la Guardia Civil (UCO), durante un registro en el domicilio del subdelegado del Gobierno en Valencia, Rafael Rubio, a 13 de mayo de 2021, en València.  Jorge Gil / Europa Press

madrid

El exalcalde de Gilet (Valencia), exsecretario de Finanzas del PSPV-PSOE y exvicepresidente de Bancaja, José María Cataluña, es uno de los imputados en la reciente operación policial que se desarrolla desde este jueves en València en el marco del conocido como caso Azud.

Según ha confirmado el propio Cataluña, los agentes de la UCO se personaron ayer en su domicilio para practicar un registro y para informarle de su situación procesal.

Asimismo, le indicaron que deberá acudir mañana sábado a la Comandancia Provincial de la Guardia Civil, en València, para declarar sobre su supuesta participación en los hechos que se investigan.

El caso Azud, que investiga el supuesto cobro de comisiones irregulares en el Ayuntamiento de Valencia, es una causa declarada secreta y abierta por delitos de cohecho, falsedad documental, blanqueo de capitales, contra la Hacienda Pública y tráfico de influencias.

En el marco de estas pesquisas fueron detenidos ayer el exsubdelegado del Gobierno en Valencia y ex concejal socialista Rafael Rubio y el exvicealcalde de València durante la época de Rita Barberá, Alfonso Grau (PP), además del responsable del servicio jurídico de la empresa pública Divalterra, José Luis Vera, y el empresario Jaime María Febrer, entre otros

